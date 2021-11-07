Peanut 24 Hour Volume Hits $431,022.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $431,022.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.