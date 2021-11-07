Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on the stock.

ENOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Energean alerts:

ENOG stock opened at GBX 888.50 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 803.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 774.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 525.10 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.