Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on the stock.

SYNC stock opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.60) on Thursday. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

