Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Wednesday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.71. The company has a market cap of £203.72 million and a PE ratio of 25.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

