Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Thursday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 178.57 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of £561.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

