Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,325.30 ($17.32).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,219.47. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 579 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

