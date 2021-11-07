Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.70% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.97.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

