Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.97.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

