Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$45.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$45.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.50. The firm has a market cap of C$23.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.66.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.