Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 18,438,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,304. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

