PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

