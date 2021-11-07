Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEGRY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $32.26 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.