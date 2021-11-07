PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

