PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Posts Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 2,348,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

