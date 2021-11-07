Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,081,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 341,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

PAG stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

