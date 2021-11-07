Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

