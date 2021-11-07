Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,082,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,717,000. Singular Genomics Systems accounts for 1.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.31% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $17,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

