Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,537,019 Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,537,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Rain Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

