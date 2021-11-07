Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,622 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

