Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $14.53 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.44% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.