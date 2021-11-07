Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

