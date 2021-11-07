Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 805,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

