Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 282,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.