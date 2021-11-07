Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PWP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 282,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

PWP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

