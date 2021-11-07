Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Qudian (NYSE:QD) Head to Head Analysis

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.74 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Qudian beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

