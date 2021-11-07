PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.39.

NYSE:PKI opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.54.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

