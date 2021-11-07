Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Personalis by 393.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.