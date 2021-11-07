Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Personalis updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 646,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,832. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

