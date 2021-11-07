PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of PetMed Express worth $45,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 256.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PETS stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

