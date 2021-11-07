Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

PFE stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,721,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,730,029. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

