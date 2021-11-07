Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Benchmark

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.