Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.85, but opened at $48.52. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pfizer shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 2,406,914 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

