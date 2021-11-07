Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $70.13 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

