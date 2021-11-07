Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Cut by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

