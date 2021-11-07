Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 255,757 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $600,846.12.

On Friday, October 29th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 15,971 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,404.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,056.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

QLYS opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.