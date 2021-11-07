Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.13.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.