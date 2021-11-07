Phore (PHR) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.41 or 0.00537773 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,311,722 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

