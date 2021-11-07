PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

