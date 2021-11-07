PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Achieves $36.25 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $36.25 million and $56,094.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00256503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.