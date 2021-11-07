Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ping Identity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 955,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,014. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ping Identity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Ping Identity worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.