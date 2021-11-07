Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 1,137,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,788. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.21. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

