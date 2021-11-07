Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinterest stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 22,817,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421,166. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.76.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.