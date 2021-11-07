Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 2,601,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $196.64.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

