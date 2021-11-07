Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.51). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.