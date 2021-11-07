Piper Sandler Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 249,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.