Piper Sandler Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELF. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.22.

ELF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

