Piper Sandler Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $13.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

TRHC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

