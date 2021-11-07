Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $2,510,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.