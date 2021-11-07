Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

