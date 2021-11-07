Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.410 EPS.

PLYM opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $828.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

